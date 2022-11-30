Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Sparks Fresh Row; Avers 'CAA Harmful To Hindus'

Sparking a fresh row, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act is harmful to Hindus. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he took a swipe at the Centre for the delay in implementing this law which was passed three years ago. According to Chowdhury, BJP leaders spoke about the CAA and the National Register of Citizens during election season to reap political benefits. Many Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi have publicly declared that the CAA won't be implemented if the party comes to power.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opined, "The CAA law was approved three years ago. If you have the guts, implement it. This is a central law. CAA is in the pocket of the Modi government. Who has stopped them from implementing it? Why can't they implement it? If CAA is implemented, it will be more harmful to Hindus. You should take this into cognizance. CAA and NRC are electoral weapons. They are being talked about only for electoral reasons."

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they shall not be considered illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. To ameliorate the concerns of organizations such as the All Assam Students’ Union, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the Act.

After an hours-long debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the legislation was cleared, with a majority of the members voting in favour of the Centre in December 2019. While the rules for the legislation were expected to be framed within a period of 6 months of the President's assent, this has not happened in the case of the CAA. Recently, the Centre was granted the 7th extension to frame the CAA rules from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.