Congress MP Stormed Well To 'request' Harsh Vardhan, Says 'lady Min Provoked In A Big Way'

Soon after the ruckus in Lok Sabha on Friday where Congress MPs marched to the well to protest against Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has alleged that BJP members had manhandled him during the question hour in Lok Sabha. While explaining the incident at a press conference, Tagore alleged that when he rushed to the Minister, a few BJP members came and manhandled him. He also claimed that a lady minister provoked the members in a 'very big way.'

'Few of BJP members came and manhandled me'

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore while addressing a press conference said, "When the Minister started speaking in a derogatory manner...we were agitated and the Congress members...we moved to the well. We told the Speaker it should be stopped (Harsh Vardhan reading from the paper)...why he is not answering the (Rahul's) question. That was not happening and therefore I rushed to the minister and told -- sir, please stop it. You can have the videos also. I had requested the Minister that you should stop it. By that time, few of BJP members came and they manhandled me."

Furthermore, he added, "By that time the house was adjourned. A lady minister provoked the members in a very big way. We respect the Constitutional values and parliamentary democracy and we have a right to agitate. We have always obeyed the Chair's words. But this time the minister wanted to make a political point in a derogatory way against Rahul Gandhi and therefore we were against it."

Harsh Vardhan slams Rahul

Dr Harsh Vardhan condemned Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' remark while speaking in Lok Sabha. "I want to condemn him in no uncertain words for the outlandish language that he has used against the Prime Minister of the country. In a recent speech, he used words like, '6 mahine baad is desh ka yuva Narendra Modi ko dande mar maar ke desh se bahar nikal denge'. I am surprised; Rahul Gandhi's father was PM and I don't think our (BJP) party leaders ever made such outlandish, personal remarks against him even at worst cases."

Congress MPs charge in

What followed was Congress MPs storming towards Harshvardhan's desk sloganeering. Outside Parliament, BJP MP said Jagdambika Pal alleged that Congress' Manickam Tagore charged towards Harsh Vardhan. "Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy."

