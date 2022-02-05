Congress MP Anand Sharma Says KCR 'violated Oath Of Office' On Rewrite Constitution Demand

Congress MP Anand Sharma on Saturday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his rewriting the Constitution demand and stated that the CM had violated his oath of office, which was a matter of concern. Stating that demand as 'unacceptable', the Congress leader said this is a trap to dismantle India’s constitutional democracy which guaranteed justiciable rights for all.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Sharma said, "Strongly disagreeing with K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister Telangana on his call for rewriting of constitution, which is unacceptable. This is a trap of those who are plotting to dismantle India’s constitutional democracy which guaranteed justiciable rights for all".

Strongly disagreeing with K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister Telangana on his call for rewriting of constitution, which is unacceptable. This is a trap of those who are plotting to dismantle India’s constitutional democracy which guaranteed justiciable rights for all. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) February 5, 2022

Further stating that Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and MPs have all taken an oath to uphold the constitution, Sharma mentioned that with this demand, Telangana CM has violated his oath of office, which is a matter of concern.

Telangana CM KCR calls for new Constitution

Earlier on February 1, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said there is a need to rewrite the Indian Constitution as the current one does not fulfill the expectations of the people even after 75 years of Independence. Calling for a nationwide debate, he demanded redrafting the Indian Constitution.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president Chandrashekar Rao said, “India requires a new Constitution. India requires to rewrite the Constitution of India. Do you see anything wrong with that? Let it be debated and discussed. Because 75 valuable years have gone by. People’s expectations have not been met. Why? So, we need to make some new provisions to the Constitution of India.”

“I firmly believe that so many nations have rewritten their Constitutions whenever they felt it necessary. They have got new Constitutions. Now, there is a need in this country to pursue a new Constitution of India. Our slogan will be ‘Naya Soch, Nayi Disha, Naya Samvidhan'", he added.