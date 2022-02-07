Congress MP Anand Sharma Slams Prez Kovind's Speech: 'Negates Nation's Difficulties'

Lashing out at President Kovind in his 'Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address', Congress MP Anand Sharma on Monday, claimed that the President's speechwriter did injustice to him. Sharma listed that the speech did not mention border dispute, unemployment and claimed the Modi govt did not brief Opposition on key issues unlike the Vajpayee govt. The Budget Parliament session is being held in 2 parts - February 1 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8.

Sharma: 'Injustice to President'

"This is not sarcasm but whoever wrote it (the president's address), did injustice to the President. This challenges the judgment of the people and negates the difficult situation before the country," said Sharma.

Highlighting economic issues today, he added, "Congress didn't leave an absolute backward nation. But today, out 94 cr eligible individuals, only 52 cr are employed. It is a fact that economy has not recovered from lockdown. There is no mention of border disputes in the Budget. Parliament was called even during war during Atalji's tenure, but this govt doesnt brief anyone".

Commenting on Netaji statue, he said, "I am proud that Netaji was congress president twice. The canopy where netaji's statue is unveiled is also a colonial relic. Netaji said, that if India must be free, it should not belong specifically to Hindus".

Lamenting the 'merger' of the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War memorial flame, he proclaimed, "I am a practicing hindu. I can say that flames are not merged, they are always extinguished. We should respect the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers".

Opposition slams Prez Kovind

A similar critique was voiced by RJD MP Manoj Jha who hit out at President Kovind for not highlighting issues plaguing India. Addressing the Lok Sabha, he slammed BJP for dragging Pakistan into its election campaign instead of issues like poverty and unemployment. With multiple statues being unveiled of leaders, Jha quoted Dr Ambedkar saying ' If a leader becomes a cult, democracy is destroyed'. He pointed out how the NDA govt of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's era has now been reduced to the Modi govt.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra too lambasted the Modi govt over the 'hatred it was spreading and its 'attempts' to alter history. She fumed, "The President, early on in his address, speaks about freedom fighters who secured India’s rights but this is just lip service. They are fearful of the future and they mistrust the present". As she neared the end of her speech, she was advised by the Lok Sabha Chair Rama Devi to 'speak with love and not get so angry'. PM Modi is to reply to President's speech today in Parliament.