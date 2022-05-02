Congress MP Backs Implementation Of UCC; BJP Says 'grand Old Party Oppose But MPs Support'

Congress MP KTS Tulsi backed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's pitch to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. Speaking to Republic TV, the Congress leader said that the imposition of the UCC related to the Human Rights of citizens.

KTS Tulsi told Republic TV, "We need Uniform Civil Code. It relates to the Human Rights of citizens".

"Muslim women are also entitled to the protection of the constitution. It should be first consent with the religious leader then only it will be an effective tool for ensuring civil and Human Rights of Muslims women can be protected", he added.

While BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla spoke to Republic TV and said, "Why Congress who talks about women rights are always optimizing women empowerment".

He added that Congress as a party opposed the move but their MPs are backing UCC.

Sadly, Congress & Ilk (TMC,NCP,SP) which says it stands for Mahila always stands with Kattar Maulana not Mahila be it Shahbano, Triple Talaq



UCC was advocated by Ambedkar ji, backed by Congress in Constituent Assembly, by SC & HC



Assam CM Stresses Need To Give Justice To Muslim Women

Joining the chorus calling for the imposition of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the introduction of the legislation is necessary to give justice to all Muslim women.

While speaking to the media during his visit to New Delhi, Sarma said, "Everybody wants UCC. No Muslim woman wants her husband to bring home 3 other wives. Ask any Muslim woman. UCC is not my issue, it is an issue for all Muslim women. If they are to be given justice, after the scrapping of Triple Talaq, UCC will have to be brought".

About UCC

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. Currently, the religious scriptures govern the personal laws of various communities.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. It is to be noted, that BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power, in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

