Congress MP Bats For Ballot Papers In 2024, Says 'Democracy Precious To Be Left To Tech'

As the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are approaching, the war of words regarding the manipulation of EVMs has gained momentum among the political brass of the country. Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said that the upcoming general elections should be held on paper ballot instead of the EVMs, stating that democracy is too precious to be left to technology.

“2024 elections must be held on paper ballots,” the Congress leader said, adding, “Democracy is too precious to be left to technology.”

“The question is not that EVMs are manipulated. The question is that EVMs can be manipulated. That is reason enough to go back to paper ballots. For the simple reason, the electronic voting machine is at the end of the day, a machine. And like any machine, it can be rigged, it can be hacked, it can be interdicted, it can be played around with,” the Congress leader added.

He further stated that even the countries that adopted electronic voting machines have gone back to paper ballots for the simple reason that EVMs can be tampered with. “I do not understand the paternalistic obsession of the Election Commission of India with electronic voting machines (EVMs).”

What are EVMs?

In the past few decades, the Indian Election Commission adopted the means of electronic voting by using EVMs. The EVMs were introduced in Indian elections between 1998 and 2001, in a phased manner. Prior to the introduction of electronic voting, India used paper ballots and manual counting.

According to ECI, the design and application of EVMs in the elections are considered a significant achievement in global democracy. It helped India in bringing more transparency, swiftness and acceptability in the electoral system.