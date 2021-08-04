Congress MP Bittu & SAD's Harsimrat Badal Have Screaming Despite Same Stance On Farm Laws

Two Punjab MPs, Ravneet Singh Bittu of the Congress and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal, were seen engaged in verbal sparring outside Parliament this morning over three contentious farm regulations, a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended a breakfast meeting in a display of opposition unity against the government.

#WATCH | Delhi: A verbal spat broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu over Central Government's three Farm Laws. pic.twitter.com/y9oAykOzy1 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

"When she was still a minister, the bill was passed by the Union Cabinet. You later resigned. They (Akali Dal) continue to set up drama," Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Congress MP, slammed Harsimrat Kaur Badal while talking to reporters. Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned as a Union Minister last year in protest against the government's new agriculture reforms and her party has since taken on a strong position against the BJP, putting it into conflict with its rival in Punjab politics - the Congress.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal responded by saying, "Please inquire as to where Rahul Gandhi was during all of this. By staging a walkout, this party (the Congress) assisted in the passing of laws. They must stop to mislead." The two leaders' screaming match was captured on video.

During the monsoon session, the Akali Dal has been demonstrating outside parliament against the controversial laws. When asked if the opposition is unified against the administration, the Congress MP replied, "What a sense of belonging. The bills have been passed by the Akali Dal. It's been five days... could you kindly inquire as to where their party president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, is?"

While talking to Republic TV, "Farmers who are protesting for 13 months & 500 farmers also died in this agitation, the government is abusing them. They have done discussions with farmers 13 times but on another side, they said that the farm laws will not be repealed. The court put a stay on farm laws. These farms laws will never be implemented. The government is stuck on their stubbornness. It is very sad that Punjab congress MPs cannot protest against farm laws. We are ready to stand with farmers. If these big parties will support the issue, the government can surrender. Congress leaves all issues & they only look at the spy issue."

The fight for Annadata's rights is underway at the door of the Temple of Democracy.#ParliamentMonsoonSession #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/vGTa558RZx — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 3, 2021

The argument contrasted sharply with photos from Tuesday's breakfast meeting, which showed Rahul Gandhi sitting with opposition leaders from over ten parties, discussing parliament strategy amid disruptions over a variety of issues, including farm laws, the Pegasus snooping row, fuel price hikes, and pandemic response. This was Rahul Gandhi's second opposition meeting in a week, possibly triggered with Mamata Banerjee attempting to take away the Congress' leadership role in the Opposition.

