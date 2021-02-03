Congress MP Blames BJP For RS Halt, Says Onus Of Running House Remains With Party In Power

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday said that Parliament was a platform for debate and discussion and the responsibility of smooth functioning of the House lies with the party in power. This comes after the proceedings in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday when the Upper House was adjourned a number of times and proceedings were ultimately brought to a halt for the day amidst ruckus, and a walkout by opposition members demanding a discussion on the farmers' protest over the three new farm bills.

Gohil said, "In our tenure, BJP leader Arun Jaitley used to say stalling the house is a weapon for opposition parties in Parliamentary practice. While the UPA was in power, it put important works on hold and held a discussion and listened to voice of the opposition."

"We are fighting and raising the voice for whom? For those farmers who have been agitating for more than two and a half months at the borders of Delhi. Many of them have died, they are being harassed, the BJP goons attack them with stones and Police remain, spectators,... fixing nails on the road... this is not good for the country and must be debated," he added.

Blatant protests by the opposition

On February 1, the opposition had given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation. Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Congress MP Deepender Hooda had given Suspension of Business Notice over the three farm Laws. The Rajya Sabha Chairman is empowered to accept the notice under the said rule or dismiss it at his discretion. Earlier, at the beginning of the budget session of the parliament on Friday, about 20 opposition parties had boycotted the president's address as a mark of protest against the farm laws. The first phase of the budget session which started on January 29 will conclude on February 13 whereas, the second phase will begin from March 8 to April 8. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Union Budget with giving much emphasis on Health care, Defence, and infrastructure spending amid the times of the pandemic and volatility with neighboring adversaries.

The government on Tuesday asserted in Lok Sabha that it was ready to discuss issues related to farmers both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced the House to adjourn twice, first for almost an hour and then for nearly two hours. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said during Zero Hour, which began at 5 pm, that the Modi government is always committed to discussing the farmer's issues.

(With ANI Inputs)