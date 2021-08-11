Congress MP Claims Speaker Not Isn't Letting Oppn's Voices To Be Heard After LS Sine Die

Soon after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the Centre claiming that Parliament was for the Opposition to raise their voice and criticized the Speaker for not listening to the Opposition's voices. On the other hand, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are constantly attacking the Oppositions MPs for creating ruckus in Parliament.

Congress MP on sine die

"19 times murder of Democracy happened in Lok Sabha this session. As without Opposition parties, 150 plus MPs voices were not heard. Parliament is for discussion. Parliament is for opposition voice also .then why Hon’ble Speaker doesn’t allow our voice heard? sad #parliamentsession," tweeted Congress MP.

All 20 bills, including the OBC Bill, were passed with the unanimous support of all parties, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. During the Monsoon Session, which ended today, the lower house barely worked for 21 hours and 14 minutes, said Om Birla. The LS speaker further stated that the House was only able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes out of the 96 hours allotted for its sitting.

Opposition creates ruckus

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also slammed the Centre for adjourning the House for an indefinite period before the planned day, claiming that the administration merely sought to put the Opposition in a negative light. The Congress MP also made a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he was seen in the Lok Sabha for the first time today during the current session. The session started on July 19 and was scheduled to last through August 13. Om Birla, who was in the chair, adjourned the Lower House for an indefinite duration.

The administration is considering adjournment since there is no purpose in operating the House when business is being disrupted and the Opposition is refusing to let others debate or discuss issues of public interest, according to government sources. On July 19, the Monsoon Session began with a ruckus from Opposition parties who refused to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to Parliament.

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI