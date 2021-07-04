Congress MP Denied Entry Permit To Lakshadweep Threatens To Raise Issue In Parliament

On Sunday, Congress MP TN Prathapan hit out at the Lakshadweep administration for denying his entry permit to the Union Territory. The MP on Sunday, July 4, questioned the administration’s statement which noted his visit might create a law and order situation. The Congress leader revealed that his party is submitting an appeal to the administrator and warned of approaching the state High Court over the issue. He also said that the Lakshadweep issue would be raised in the Parliament.

Congress to raise the Lakshadweep issue in Parliament

Congress MP TN Prathapan lashed out at the denial of entry to the Union Territory. The MP claimed that the rejection is a clear ‘violation of the privileges’ of the Parliament members and warned action against it. He also alleged that the administration is putting forth some weak reasons to deny entry and thus hide the ground reality of the island state.

Prathapan, speaking to ANI said, "Collector says it will be a law and order issue if we visit islands. How? Interacting with fellow citizens is not a law and order issue. We are submitting an appeal to the Administrator. If he also does the same, we will approach HC and raise the Lakshadweep issue in Parliament."

Alleging that the UT administration is afraid of revealing the ground reality, and are denying entry to any Congress MPs, he said, "We will not rest till the issues of the people of Lakshadweep are solved. We will definitely go there and listen to the people, and we will expose the administration. We will continue the fight for the justice of people of the UT at any cost."

Lakshadweep admin blocks Congress leaders' entry

The issue started as the local administration denied entry to some Congress leaders on Saturday. Additional District Magistrate S Asker Ali, through his order, curbed Congress leaders T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden MP, and C R Rakesh Sharma, the national legal advisor of All India Fishermen Congress party from visiting the island. The order claimed that such visits would "disturb peaceful atmosphere" prevailing in Lakshadweep. A possible "surge in COVID-19 cases'', was another reason given to the leader’s entry denial. The Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel is currently facing massive protests after introducing a series of new changes in the UT including the introduction of the Goonda Act.

IMAGE: ANI