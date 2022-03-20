Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Asserts 'pain Of Kashmiri Pandits Is Too Real To Be Ignored'

Remarking on the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, Member of Parliament and deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi stated that their pain and anguish are too real and cannot be manipulated. The Congress leader took to his verified Twitter handle and reiterated his prior query, asking whether an Indian mode of healing and reconciliation can be developed in Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Gaurav Gogoi wrote, "The pain and anguish of Kashmiri pandits are too real and tragic to be either ignored or be manipulated. People of Jammu and Kashmir deserve peace, justice and fraternity. I have said this in the past as well, can we develop an Indian mode of healing and reconciliation in Kashmir?"

'The Kashmir Files'

Gogoi's tweet comes in the backdrop of the recently released Hindi language film, The Kashmir Files, which has been garnering traction for its portrayal of the 1990 Kashmiri Pandits' exodus. Penned and helmed by seasoned director Vivek Agnihotri, the film was bankrolled by Zee Studios. The film sparked national level debate recently over its narrative depicting the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the state. Notably, the film has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat. The movie has raked in Rs 141.25 crores at the box office within 9 days of its theatrical release.

Transcending the film's reach beyond linguistic barriers, the makers of the film recently announced its release in multiple regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The Anupam Kher-starrer will soon be dubbed in the aforementioned South Indian languages. It would be interesting to see if the dubbed versions will contribute further to the impact and collections of the film.