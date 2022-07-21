Congress MP Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In LS To Discuss 'misuse' Of ED

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave a notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and "targeting" of "innocent" opposition leaders.

The notice by Tagore comes on a day Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is set to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation the agency is carrying out into the affairs of the National Herald newspaper.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore sought a discussion on the alleged misuse of the ED and "list of scams" of the BJP government pending with the Enforcement Department.

He alleged that the ED functions as the "Enemy Destroyer (ED)" of the BJP government.

"The House shall also advise the ED to abandon the behaviour of calling the public representatives of opposition party, especially targeting the opposition leaders," he said.

"It is pertinent to direct the ED not to misuse its power and work for the vendetta politics of Home Minister (Amit) Shah and take appropriate actions against the real corrupts belonging to BJP instead of concentrating on the innocent opposition leaders," the Congress MP said. PTI ASK DV DV

