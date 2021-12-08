Congress MP Hooda Gives Adjournment Motion Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Farmers' Issues

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda filed an adjournment motion in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to debate farmers' grievances, including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price, ex-gratia payments to relatives of farmers who died during protests, and the dropping of proceedings against them.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Hooda in Hindi wrote: "Lakhs of farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital for more than a year and have been firm on their just demands even after suffering winter and summer. More than 681 farmers have sacrificed their lives during this struggle. It is the duty of the Parliament of an ideal democracy to protect the rights of its citizens and give them security."

"Thus, you are requested to adjourn the proceedings of the House and have discussions on the legal guarantee on MSP, compensation to the deceased farmers and employment to their families, withdrawal of cases against the farmers registered during the protest," the Congress MP added.

Deepender Singh Hooda moves adjournment motion in RS

On December 6, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Hooda presented an adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha on Monday, requesting a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP), as well as financial and job assistance for the families of farmers who died during the agitation.

Also, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi sought a full debate on border issues in Parliament on Wednesday. "We expect a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on border concerns," Sonia Gandhi stated during a parliamentary party meeting. She also expressed her support for the 12 members of Parliament who have been suspended, calling the Rajya Sabha Chairman's move "unprecedented and unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the government has informed Parliament that no farmers have died as a result of the protest against the three central farm laws. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said in Parliament that it has "no record of the subject so the question does not arise" in response to a query about whether the Centre plans to provide financial support to the families of farmers who died during the agitation. The Parliament's winter session began on November 29 and will last through December 23.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI