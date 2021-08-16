Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Mocks PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas' Slogan; Adds To It

Scoffing at PM Modi's new slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', Jairam Ramesh on Monday, added another slogan to it - 'Inka Bakwaas', downplaying the slogan. Congress too has mocked the PM's address stating that the Centre was promising the same schemes which he had done two years ago. Prime Minister addressed the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts on the 75th Independence Day.

Congress MP mocks 'Sabka Saath ... Sabka Prayas'

Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayas — aur inka Bakwaas — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 15, 2021

Taking a dig at PM Modi's Independence Day speech, Congress accused him of repeating the promises which he made exactly two years ago. To buttress its point, the Sonia Gandhi-led party released a part of the PM's speech from August 15, 2019, where he said, "In this period, Rs.100 lakh crore will be spent on modern infrastructure which will generate employment". Today, he announced, "The scheme worth over Rs.100 lakh crore is going to generate new employment opportunities for lakhs of young people. Gati Shakti will be such a national plan which will lay the foundation of holistic infrastructure".

PM's I-Day speech

In his speech marking the 74 years of Indian Independence, PM Narendra Modi charted India's future for the next 25 years, coining the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. Listing the government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and poor, he made several key announcements - opening up Sainik schools for women, national Infrastructure plan, Gati Shakti scheme, National Hydrogen mission. The PM also paid tributes to freedom struggle martyrs, partition victims and lauded the Indian Olympians and medical fraternity in his 1.5 hour-long address.

"India's aim for this time is a nation that is glorious and prosperous. The aim is to have no discrimination of facilities in rural and urban areas. The aim is to have a government is not interfering in all matters and have the world's best infrastructure in India. This is the tryst of crores of Indians. We need to join our efforts now and we have no moment to waste and this is the right time," he said.

Charting the path to the future, he advised, "Nation needs to change and we as a citizen need to change ourselves, as per changing times. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas with this notion, we are all joined. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I declare that with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, we need Sabka Prayas (Everyone's efforts)".