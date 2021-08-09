Congress MP Manish Tewari Calls For Vote Of No-confidence Against NDA Amid Pegasus Impasse

As the logjam in parliament continues, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday, suggested that the Opposition must consider bringing a vote of no-confidence against the NDA government. Stating that as the Centre refuses to debate farmers' agitation, Pegasus issue and COVID mismanagement, this step must be considered seriously. Currently, BJP holds an iron grip in the Lok Sabha with 301 seats out of 543 seats.

Congress MP calls for vote of no-confidence

Since NDA/BJP Govt is showing a level of obduracy unwitnessed before in annals of Parlimentary Democracy by not discussing l'affaire Pegasus , Farmers agitation & COVID mismanagement joint opposition should seriously consider bringing a vote of no-confidence against NDA/BJP Govt. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 9, 2021

On Sunday, TMC MP Derek O'Brien shared the demands by Opposition MPs in Parliament for a discussion on the allegations. He urged the Prime Minister to come to Parliament and listen to the MPs. Sharing Opposition MPs speeches from Rajya Sabha in which they demand Centre to discuss the alleged snooping instead of legislation, the TMC MP tagged nine parties - Congress, SP, Shiv Sena, TRS, DMK, RJD, NCP, AAP and arch-rivals CPI(M). The Centre has refuted all allegations of any spying via Israeli spyware Pegasus.

On Thursday, PM Modi claimed that the Opposition was insulting the Parliament for their selfish motives by creating the Parliament logjam. Comparing India's tremendous medal run at Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the MPs' logjam, he said that while India was winning medals, on one hand, some were not concerned in progressing the nation. Out of 78 hours, the Upper House has lost 60 hours due to disruptions during the first 3 weeks, stated official sources. As per PRS, 10 bills have been passed by both Houses and overall productivity of Rajya Sabha is 22.6%.

Opposition MPs demand Parliament debate

Recently last week, Opposition MPs lambasted the Centre for not scheduling on a debate on the Pegasus snooping row in either House at a press meeting outside Parliament. Citing national security concerns, MPs like Supriya Sule (NCP), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Rahul Gandhi (Congress) alleged that the government was not ready for debate on the issue, sticking to reading statements. Supreme Court is hearing pleas demanding a court-mandated probe into the alleged snooping.

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.