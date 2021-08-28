On Saturday, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari called upon the Centre to extend the visa of all Afghan students studying in India for at least one year. This assumes significance as over a thousand students hailing from Afghanistan might face a threat to their life on returning to their country as the Taliban has seized power. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications of Afghans enabling them to enter India for 6 months.

Commenting on the visas for Afghan students, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told the media, "For people who are coming in now on the e-visa, as I told you it's six months. So let's see what we do for people who are already here. Of course, this is also a matter for the Home Affairs. So I wouldn't like to comment on that and close that discussion right now. But we'll keep you updated once I have something on that."

India's evacuation efforts

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 20 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. From the beginning of the crisis, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals.

While India evacuated around 46 people on August 16, nearly 150 individuals including Indian Embassy staff, their families, and security personnel today were rescued from Kabul via a special Indian Air Force aircraft a day later. Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security on August 17 and 18 to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. As per sources, he called for providing all possible help to not just Indians but also Afghan nationals who are seeking assistance from India.