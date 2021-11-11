Congress MP and senior leader Manish Tewari on Thursday lauded the Punjab government for passing the resolution on the BSF issue further calling it a "good step." Taking to Twitter, he shared the resolution moved by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in the Assembly and further wrote, "However, if the Political class of Punjab is serious only a collective Constitutional challenge of notification by filing an original suit under Article 131 of COI is the way forward."

Further, supporting the step taken by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, he advised law officers to consider reading AIR 1953 SC 253 & (2004) 12 SCC 673 instead of advising the Punjab government on the jurisdiction issue.

Resolution of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on BSF issue reflecting unanimous will of State of Punjab good step

Notably, the Punjab assembly on Thursday passed a resolution unanimously and rejected the Centre's notification concerning the extension of BSF jurisdiction in the bordering state. The resolution was earlier moved in the day by Randhawa who also holds the home portfolio and sought withdrawal of the Home Ministry's directive. Filing the resolution, he called the central government's notification on "an attack" on the federal structure of the state and also reflects distrust on the state police administration.

Congress leader Manish Tewari questions own government over BSF issue

Earlier this week, the Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib raised questions on the Congress-led Punjab government on why it has not challenged the extended jurisdiction of BSF by the central government.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "It has been close to a month now Central Govt by notification has extended BSF's operational remit in Punjab to 50 Kilometres. Why till now notification has not been challenged by Punjab government under Article 131 in Supreme Court of India Is opposition to it mere tokenism?"

Image: ANI/PTI