Taking umbrage with the Punjab govt over the BSF mandate issue, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday, asked if the Congress-ruled state's opposition to the issue was mere 'tokenism'. He asked why the Charanjit Channi-led government had not challenged the Centre's notification under Article 131 in Supreme Court of India. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam have been affected by the new mandate which extends BSF's operational mandate to 50 kms from the International Boundary.

It has been close to a month now Central Govt by notification has extended @BSF_India operational remit in Punjab to 50 Kilometres.Why till now notification has not been challenged by @PunjabGovtIndia under Article 131 in Supreme Court of India

Echoing Tewari's sentiments, AAP too has accused the Congress govt to be hand in glove with BJP govt over BSF jurisdiction issue. Protesting against Channi, AAP leaders asked, "Why govt has not challenged notification of BSF jurisdiction in court? We all are aware that after passing the resolution against BSF jurisdiction, the file will go to the governor. That would be another obstacle". The Punjab govt recently held an all-party meeting to oppose the new BSF mandate calling it an infringement on state rights.

On 11 October, the Centre amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 kms stretch, instead of the existing 15 kms, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. In Gujarat, that shares border with Pakistan, the same limit has been reduced from 80 kms to 50 kms while in Rajasthan the limit has been kept unchanged at 50 kms. Rajasthan and Punjab also share fronts with Pakistan while Assam has an international border with Bangladesh. However, in five northeastern states - Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur - the guarding organisation's jurisdiction has been reduced to 60 kms from 80 kms.

According to the notification, an officer of the rank corresponding to the lowest ranking member of the BSF has been empowered under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to excise and discharge powers and duties without a warrant or order from a Magistrate. Now, the officers have been empowered to arrest the suspect or any person against whom a complaint has been made or reliable information has been received. The BSF can also conduct a search at a place entered by a suspect.

Bristling at this overlapping of powers, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi called it a 'direct attack on federalism' and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back the 'irrational' decision. On the other hand, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh stated that the BSF's enhanced presence only makes India stronger. Other non-BJP leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Manish Tewari, Mehbooba Mufti too slammed the move.