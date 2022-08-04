Congress MP Moves Adjournment Notice In Lok Sabha Over ED Sealing Young Indian Office

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Thursday filed an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking discussions regarding the sealing of the Young Indian Office by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case involving Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that took place on August 3.

Citing revenge politics and political vendetta, the Congress leader claimed that the central agency is working on the orders of the BJP-led NDA government in a bid to silence the opposition. In a letter addressed to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, K Suresh stated, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance namely the raids conducted in National Herald office in Delhi by Enforcement Directorate are yet another instance of the vengeful politicisation of Central agencies by the BJP-led NDA govt in its attempt to throttle dissent and opposition voices by acting upon fake and trumped-up charges".

"The unjustifiable acts of the ED that have become a pawn in the hands of the BJP are dangerous to the priciples of fairness on which the nation is built. The weaponisation of central government agencies must be stopped and democratic ethos must be upheld," the letter stated.

Congress leaders Prem Chandra Mishra also reacted to ED's sealing of the Young Indian office and said, "For last few years Modi government has been misusing agencies. ED sealed offices of the National Herald and is carrying out an investigation anywhere. This is not a sign of good democracy. If you are in power doesn't mean you will do anything. Why did you seal the office of a National Herald? Only to divert the attention from inflation they are doing. The way the police are behaving is not right."

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "ED is doing their procedure, we will not make comment on this. Clearly, it's a political vendetta. Govt is doing everything in rush. They are trying to demoralise and defame Congress in an attempt to finish the opposition".

ED seals the National Herald office

On Wednesday, the ED sealed the National Herald office in New Delhi, instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency. Sources had informed earlier that the ED recovered incriminating documents during its raids in connection with the National Herald case. This comes a day after the central agency carried out raids in the national capital at the Herald House, the head office of the National Herald newspaper, and 11 other locations as part of a money laundering investigation on Tuesday.

Kolkata-based Dotex Company is also under ED's scanner as it is suspected to be the shell company in AJL scam. Dotex company made suspicious transactions and provided unsecured loans worth Rs 1 crore to Young Indian firm linked to Sonia Gandhi. The money was used to take over the commercial assets of AJL. There are multiple other shell companies that are currently under ED lens. The ED is also carrying out multiple raids at 10 locations across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

Earlier on July 27, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was summoned for the third time by the ED and before that Rahul Gandhi was also questioned for five rounds regarding the same. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were asked routine questions about the National Herald case including the alleged transfer of Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India. The Congress president was also asked how Young India acquired power from AJL and gave loans to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove a loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc.

(Image: Facebook/@Kodikunniluresh/PTI/ANI)