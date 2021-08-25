Breaking her silence on the internal rift in Congress, Lok Sabha MP Preneet Kaur held Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for engineering the demand for the ouster of her husband and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. This comes in the wake of state Cabinet Ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi and over 20 other MLAs held a meeting a day earlier raising a banner of revolt against the Punjab CM. Meanwhile, 4 Punjab Ministers are meeting AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat to express their grievances against Singh and seek his removal.

Addressing a press briefing in Amritsar on Wednesday, Preneet Kaur remarked, "Please ask them (dissenting MLAs)-were they happy for 4 and a half years? This is not the time to say such things. They should give positive inputs and play a positive role to ensure that the party comes back. This is damaging the party. They should learn from the maturity and large-heartedness showed by the CM."

Demanding action against the Punjab Congress chief's advisors Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg, she said, "I don't know where the advisors have come from. He should have chosen the advisors who are from the party. They said the wrong things". Calling upon the Sidhu camp to fall in line, she recalled the dignified manner in which Amarinder Singh had accepted Congress president Sonia Gandhi's decision to appoint Navjot Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president.

Commenting on the demand to sack her husband from the Punjab CM's post, the parliamentarian from Patiala noted, "That is up to the high command. The CM has done his best. He has led the party to many victories. He has done whatever the high command asked. He fought against Jaitley and won". She stressed that Singh had propelled Punjab to progress despite the COVID-19 pandemic and financial restraints. Meanwhile, in a conversation with reporters before the meeting with the Sidhu camp leaders, Rawat reiterated that Congress will contest the 2022 Assembly election under the leadership of Amarinder Singh.

Don't know where did the advisor come from. He's (Sidhu) state chief & should choose people from party. What they're saying is wrong. High command will look into it. I condemn it: Preneet Kaur, Congress MP on Sidhu's advisor posting a controversial sketch of late PM Indira Gandhi pic.twitter.com/q1jOMMdGVw — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2021

Sidhu's tussle with Amarinder Singh

Navjot Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab CM over issues such as the delay in justice in case of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and scrapping of power purchase agreements. Tuesday's meeting assumes significance as Amarinder Singh had castigated Sidhu's advisors for their controversial statements on Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan. In a breather for the Chief Minister, 7 MLAs who attended the meeting at Punjab Minister Tript Bajwa's residence dissociated themselves from the demand to replace the Punjab CM.