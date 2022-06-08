Congress MP Preneet Kaur Visits Sidhu Moosewala's Family; Blames AAP For Singer's Murder

Patiala MP and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur visited the family of Sidhu Moosewala, and blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Moosewala's death. Congress leader and Punjabi Singer and rapper Shubhdeep Singh also known by his screen name Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in the district of Mansa by unidentified assailants.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot also visited and expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased singer.

"The passing away of such a promising life is very saddening and unfortunate. As a mother myself, I can feel the pain and anguish of his parents and today, I have come here to share their pain," she told the media after offering her condolences to the late singer's family.

Shared my heartfelt condolences with the family of singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala at their home in Mansa. Loss of such a young life is very saddening and unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/TkOksdbXoy — Preneet Kaur (@preneet_kaur) June 7, 2022

'State should work with central agencies to nab the culprits'

The Patiala MP further stated that Moosewala couldn't be brought back but the state government can cooperate with central agencies and arrest the culprits at the earliest possible, which will bring solace to the family. The former minister of state in the Ministry of External Affairs also said that she wasn't visiting the kin of Moosewala in her capacity as a politician but as an individual.

"I am here as an individual not as a politician or from any political party. I am here as Preneet Kaur and also as the wife of Captain Amarinder Singh who couldn't come here due to some health issues," she said.

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kaur blamed the state government for the murder and said that 'had the security not been withdrawn, followed by the decision's promotion in the media for cheap PR, Moosewala would have been alive.'

Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated on May 29 in his car by unidentified assailants, who covered his car from both sides and fired indiscriminately. The incident took place in Mansa, a day after his security along with that of 423 other VIP's was downgraded by the state government.

According to the post-mortem report, Moosewala's body had 19 bullet injuries and the Singer died in under 15 minutes after he was shot. The cause of his death was attributed to "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

In a recent development, the Punjab police made changes to and reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to speed up the investigation in the case.

Image: Twitter/@preneet_kaur