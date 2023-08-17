Congress MP Rahul Gandhi nominated to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, August 16, nominated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, days after restoring his Parliament membership. The Congress MP was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence before being disqualified from Parliament. Congress MP Amar Singh too has been nominated to the committee.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) is a department-related standing committee of selected members of parliament, established by the Parliament of India. It functions to give legislative oversight of the defence policies and decision-making of the Ministry of Defence (MOD). The committee consists of 31 members- 21 from the Lok Sabha, and not more than 10 members from the Rajya Sabha.

The Parliament of India has also nominated Aam Aadmi Party member of Lok Sabha Sushil Kumar Rinku to the committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin. He had recently won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and is the sole AAP member in the Lower House of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi's MP status restored

The Wayanad MP was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 23, 2023, after a Gujarat session court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment over his 'Modi Surname' remark. A punishment of two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. The complaint was filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

The Congress MP moved to Gujarat High Court against the session court's order. However, the court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the conviction on July 7. The High Court observed that "purity in politics" is the need of the hour. In a major relief, the Supreme Court on August 4, granted a stay on the conviction of a Congress leader in a defamation case, paving the way for the restoration of his Parliament membership.