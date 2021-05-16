Last Updated:

Congress MP Rajeev Satav Passes Away Due To Post COVID Complications, Leaders Mourn Loss

Rajeev Satav, considered to be close to Rahul Gandhi had most recently been diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus and was on ventilator support in Pune.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Rajeev Satav

Image- PTI


Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav (46) who had been in a critical condition after contracting COVID-19 in April passed away on Sunday. The Congress leader, considered to be close to Rahul Gandhi had most recently been diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus and was on ventilator support at Jehangir Hospital in Pune.

Congress leaders mourn the loss

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to condole Satav's demise saying, "Today I lost a colleague who took the first step of public life with me in the Youth Congress and walked along till today ... You will always remember Rajeev Satav's simplicity, unmistakable grin, on-the-ground engagement, fidelity and loyalty and friendship for the party. Goodbye my friend! Wherever you live, keep shining !!!"

About Rajeev Satav 

Rajeev Shankarrao Satav was born on 21 September 1974. During his tenure with the Congress party, he served at a number of respectable posts. He was the MLA in 16th Lok Sabha from Hingoli in Maharashtra, and had wrestled the Kalamnuri Assembly seat in Marathwada region from the Shiv Sena after 20 years in the 2009 elections. He was also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge for the State of Gujarat and a Permanent Invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The leader was currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra 

Satav who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 22 was on his way to recovery, however, his Cytomegalovirus diagnosis turned out to be a major setback. While speaking to the media on Saturday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had shared, "Satav was on the path of recovery, but his health deteriorated again and he is now critical. The doctors found he has Cytomegalovirus infection. Experts are being consulted." 

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published:
