Congress MP Rajeev Satav Passes Away Due To Post COVID Complications, Leaders Mourn Loss

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav (46) who had been in a critical condition after contracting COVID-19 in April passed away on Sunday. The Congress leader, considered to be close to Rahul Gandhi had most recently been diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus and was on ventilator support at Jehangir Hospital in Pune.

Congress leaders mourn the loss

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to condole Satav's demise saying, "Today I lost a colleague who took the first step of public life with me in the Youth Congress and walked along till today ... You will always remember Rajeev Satav's simplicity, unmistakable grin, on-the-ground engagement, fidelity and loyalty and friendship for the party. Goodbye my friend! Wherever you live, keep shining !!!"

निशब्द !



आज एक ऐसा साथी खो दिया जिसने सार्वजनिक जीवन का पहला कदम युवा कांग्रेस में मेरे साथ रखा और आज तक साथ चले पर आज...



राजीव सातव की सादगी, बेबाक़ मुस्कराहट, ज़मीनी जुड़ाव, नेत्रत्व और पार्टी से निष्ठा और दोस्ती सदा याद आयेंगी।



अलविदा मेरे दोस्त !



जहाँ रहो, चमकते रहो !!! pic.twitter.com/5N94NggcHu — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021

My young colleague Rajeev Satav has passed away from COVID19 complications. He had been President, Youth Congress as well as MP in both Houses. He was a forceful speaker and was always well prepared. A thorough organisation man, he was integral to the Congress's revival. Tragic! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 16, 2021

Extremely shocking to know of Rajeev Satav ji's passing due to Covid. Such a young & talented leader gone too soon. It's a huge loss for us in the Congress & for the nation. I have had an opportunity to work with him briefly in last one year. Prayers & condolences for his family. pic.twitter.com/jOlqSTXz5W — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 16, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP & compatriot, Shri Rajeev Satav.



His unwavering dedication towards the nation & the party carried out with pure simplicity will be greatly missed.



Our condolences to his family, friends & followers. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7mlRqdoYZ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 16, 2021

Start of the day with saddening and painful news of passing away of young Congress leader of Maharashtra & Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav ji .. he has left remarkable impact in his young age at serving people and party.

My condolences to his loved ones.

ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KBcvYnuxVU — Bhushan Patil (@bhushankpatil12) May 16, 2021

About Rajeev Satav

Rajeev Shankarrao Satav was born on 21 September 1974. During his tenure with the Congress party, he served at a number of respectable posts. He was the MLA in 16th Lok Sabha from Hingoli in Maharashtra, and had wrestled the Kalamnuri Assembly seat in Marathwada region from the Shiv Sena after 20 years in the 2009 elections. He was also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge for the State of Gujarat and a Permanent Invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The leader was currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra

Satav who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 22 was on his way to recovery, however, his Cytomegalovirus diagnosis turned out to be a major setback. While speaking to the media on Saturday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had shared, "Satav was on the path of recovery, but his health deteriorated again and he is now critical. The doctors found he has Cytomegalovirus infection. Experts are being consulted."

(With Agency Inputs)