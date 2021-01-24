Congress MP Ravneet Bittu Prevented By Farmers From Joining Protest At Singhu Border

Acting out against Congress, protesting farmers at Delhi's Singhu border prevented Punjab MP Ravneet Singh Bittu from joining the protest on Sunday. Visuals show farmers attacking his car asking him to leave the location, as Bittu reached Singhu border to join the protests. Farmers have maintained that they are not seeking any political party's support - inspite of Congress, AAP, Shiv Sena, NCP's open support. Amid the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre, the farmers and the police have finalised a border from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, the Chilla border, and the Ghaziabad border surrounding Delhi for the tractor rally on January 26.

Route for 'Kisan tractor rally' on Republic Day finalized, no entry into Delhi: Sources

No entry into Central Delhi: Sources

Sources report that route for the Kisan tractor rally has been finalized and approved by the Delhi Police - with routes are moving towards Haryana or Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad, none entering Central Delhi. Previously, farmers had planned to carry out their tractor rally from the Red Fort to the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate - but have not been allowed to do so. As per sources, roughly 5000 tractors and 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally. Around 1000 farmers from Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to join the parade at Delhi whereas 500 peasants associated with the Gujarat Khedut Manch will reach Shahjahanpur today ahead of the Republic Day Parade.

Centre-Farmers' talk stall

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the 12th round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes. No date has been fixed for the next round of meeting. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal.

Rejecting the Centre's amendments, farmers have continued to protest at Delhi's state borders - demanding repeal of the three laws and MSP made a law. Centre has agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use, but refused to repeal the laws. Recently, a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian has stayed the three farm laws passed by Parliament for at least 2 months, setting up a 4-member committee to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government. While the Centre has welcomed the SC order, farmers have refused to engage with the SC-appointed panel as the members favoured the Farm Laws. Protests have continued for 61 days till date.

