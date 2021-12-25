Miffed at Punjab CM Charanjit Channi's politicisation of the Ludhiana court blast, Congress MP Navneet Singh Bittu on Saturday, urged Channi to take the Prime Minister and Home Minister's help in the case. Reminding the CM that the issue was of national security, he said now was not the time to politicise the situation. An explosion occurred in Ludhiana court complex killing 1 and injuring 6.

Ravneet Bittu to CM: 'Don't politicise issue'

"Punjab CM should not do politics. CM Channi should immediately take the help of PM, HM. This is not the time to do politics. For us, India comes first, and then political parties. Pakistan is an international border and this is a serious matter. This is not the fight of Congress, BJP," said Bittu. The Ludhiana MP had slammed state chief Navjot Sidhu also for his controversial remarks.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Channi alleged that that attacks in the state were occurring after the drugs case against Bikram Singh Majithia was filed. Drawing a parallel between the registration of an FIR against the SAD leader, recent sacrilege incidents, and the bomb blast that rocked the Ludhiana city, Channi questioned as to why such horrendous incidents were taking place only after Majithia was booked. The Punjab CM contended that 'anti-Punjab forces' wanted to disrupt the peace of the state and asserted that the state government would probe the Majithia angle in connection with the Ludhiana blasts. Majithia has sought anticipatory bail after a drugs case was filed against him.

Ludhiana bomb blast

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing one and injuring 6. The prime suspect - Gagandeep Singh - an ex-police personnel - is the one who has been killed in the blast, say police. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom on the third floor inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14.

The probe has revealed that Gagandeep Singh was a police personnel posted as munshi at Sadar Khanna police station. He was dismissed from service after a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As a result, he was put in jail in 2019 and was only released in the month of September this year. It has also come to light that intel sources in a report to the Centre had warned of Pakistan's ISI aiding pro-Khalistani groups in Punjab, in a bid to create disharmony in the state ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.