Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu Apologises For Sidhu's Controversial Remark On Police

After PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu insulted the Punjab police in a derogatory comment, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu attempted damage control by hailing the security forces on Monday. In a video message, the Ludhiana MP apologized on behalf of Navjot Sidhu with 'folded hands' and credited the Punjab police for tackling terrorism, COVID, and other security challenges in the border state.

"I want to say something to the people of Punjab. Videos of the Punjab police, DSP, Sub-inspector are going viral. Firstly, to all associated with the Punjab Police, I apologize with my folded hands. Punjab Police is such a brave force. In history, they have finished terrorism, by laying down their lives. From constable to Home Gaurd to IPS, every district headquarters has names of 1000s of martyed policemen," said Ravneet Singh Bittu.

"During COVID, when no one was going out, Punjab police went door to door with ration, roti and langar. The Ludhiana court bomb blast that just happened, who reached first? It was our Punjab police. Please don't create such an atmosphere and demoralize the police. It was very important that we stand by them. We are proud of you and we salute you," added Bittu, whose grandfather, former CM Beant Singh died in a bomb blast in 1995.

Sidhu insults Punjab Police force

Navjot Sidhu was addressing a political rally in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on December 19, wherein he bragged about Congress MLA Navtej Cheema. The Congress leader implied that Navtej was so strong that 'he could make a police officer wet his pants'. He went on to say that fellow Congres party workers should be like him.

Taking strong objection to Sidhu's statement, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Chandigarh Police Dilsher Chandel said that he is insulting those who provide him security. He said that politicians should refrain from making such statements against the policemen on duty. Underlining that the policemen are only doing their duty, he added, "By making such statements, their morale should not be affected." A complaint has also been lodged against the Punjab Congress chief over his remarks.