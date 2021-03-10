Congress MP Reacts To PC Chacko's Resignation, Calls His Decision 'not Very Wise'

Minutes after PC Chacko handed over his resignation, Congress MP Hibi Eden in a brief statement, affirmed that the senior Congress leader, was a valuable asset to the party and the central leadership had provided him with ample opportunities and served at many different positions in the organization and at the parliamentary levels outlining the heated up political scenario with elections in 4 states and a union territory nearing, he tagged his decision as "not very wise".

"Whatever differences of opinion was there, he could have definitely talked out with the Congress leadership," he said while putting forth that the said leader was very close to national congress leadership, and ruling out the chances of communication gap with Rahul Gandhi or the congress leadership. READ | For Kerala polls, CPI(M)'s 2nd list of candidates out; CM Vijayan & KK Shailaja in fray

PC Chacko resigns

In a big blow to Congress ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, senior leader PC Chacko announced his exit from the grand old party on Wednesday. Addressing the press on Wednesday, PC Chacko called Congress a 'total failure' and revealed that he had submitted his resignation from all positions to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to the press, PC Chacko alleged that candidates were not selected by Congress on the basis of winnability and claimed that only one or two persons were involved in the selection of candidates. The former Congress MP further claimed that the party was split into two factions in the state (A & I) and that he had asked the party's high command to protect those who didn't belong to either group. PC Chacko revealed that Congress' high command was merely accepting the names of the candidates on the list submitted by the two groups while ignoring other worthy candidates.

Targeting Congress and its leadership, PC Chacko noted that the party was unable to find a president for itself and that it was impossible for him to remain loyal to the party under the present conditions. Further, the ex-Congress spokesperson said that Congress could not maintain democracy in the country and said that no one questioned the party;'s high command or Rahul Gandhi. Chacko claimed that the people of Kerala wished to see Congress back in power but said that it was ruled out owing to factions within the party

Kerala Polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.

With Vijayan's tenure nearing the end, the state of Kerala is once again all set to go for polls on April 16. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties is fighting the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties.