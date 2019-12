Cabinet Minister for Sports of Madhya Pradesh and Congress MP from Rewa, Jitu Patwari assaulted party workers after they took time clearing out from the room in which he was supposed to hold a media briefing. With no fear of the camera persons present in the room, the Congress MP who is also the State Minister for Higher Education and Youth Affairs can be seen indulging in blatant hooliganism as he kicks and punches his own party workers.