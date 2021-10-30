Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy slammed state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's for his statements on merging Telangana with Andhra Pradesh, saying that Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy are hatching a conspiracy against the statehood of Telangana.

Reddy's remarks came after a recent statement made by Rao suggesting the merger of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh. Earlier a similar statement was made by YSRCP leader Perna Nani. Talking about the same, Reddy asserted that Congress will fight against the conspiracy and are not ready to accept the proposal. Further, he added that it is the responsibility of the Congress to fight against such moral and political decisions going against the people of Telangana and asserted that the Congress is there for the people if there is a conspiracy and the party will fight against it

"At the TRS plenary they did not install the Telangana Talli statue instead there was a Telugu Talli statue and moreover KCR statement about spreading his party in AP and Perni Nani welcoming KCR to unite with Andhra Pradesh, so put together, CM KCR and Jagan are cooking a conspiracy against Telangana people," the Congress leader said.

Taking a jibe at YSRCP leader Perni Nani on his welcoming gesture towards KCR on merging Telangana into AP, he said, "TRS Party never condemned the proposal made by YCP leader Perni Nani or reacted upon the situation. So it is very clear that there is a conspiracy and (it) sabotages the Telangana people."

YSRCP minister welcomes KCR's statement

YSRCP minister Perni Nani on Thursday welcomed the statement made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and further wished that he fulfil his dream of merging Telangana with Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP leader also suggested that KCR should pass a resolution for merging both the states and recalled how CM Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to merge Andhra Pradesh for helping the Telugu people to live together in one state.

His remarks came after the Telangana chief minister spoke about extending his party into Andhra Pradesh and looking forward to merging Telangana with Andhra Pradesh.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/KCR/@RevanthReddy/Facebook)