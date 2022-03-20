Congress MP Sudhakaran Suggests 'Fly Kerala' As Alternative For SilverLine Project

In a Facebook video address on Sunday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran suggested an alternative for the incumbent Communist government's SilverLine project namely "Fly Kerala." The Congress leader suggested that the government can work on developing an aerial route from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

Sharing more details about his plans, which, according to Sudhakaran, can be an alternative for the SilverLine project, he further noted in the video, saying, "there was already an air link from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram and a flight on this route can halt at Kannur, Calicut and Kochi and such a trip would only take a total of around three hours."

Sudhakaran also noted that more flights can be pressed into operation for shorter distances or duration on this route and the entire project would not cost the state more than Rs 1,000 crore, instead of the anticipated Rs 1.33 lakh crore of the SilverLine project.

Sharing his experience in South Africa, the Congress leader hoped that the state government will develop a plan or a system that will enable the passengers on the flight to purchase tickets similar to while travelling in a bus and not prior to the journey. Under the air services, a system can be put in place to ensure that passengers need not arrive at the airport hours earlier for check-in nor would they have to book the tickets in advance, he added.

Concluding the video, the MP yet again urged the government to find an alternative and also consider his plans to ease the travelling of citizens from one end of the state to another.

What is the Silver Line project in Kerala?

The ambitious Silverline project, touted as the biggest project from the Kerala government, will be developed over a stretch of 540 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod by the joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry.

The project will not only reduce the travelling time between the two destinations to around 4 hours, but it will also have multiple stops at Kollam, Kottayam, Chengannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Ernakulam, and Kannur.

Protest in Kerala over SilverLine

In a significant development concerning the project, local residents disrupted the laying of the stones in the land identified for the project in Kallai in Kozhikode district and Mamala near Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam district. According to reports, women were protesting with Kerosene in their hands. The Kerala police detained people demonstrating against the project.

After the people of Madampally were detained, Opposition leaders boycotted the Kerala Assembly session and staged a protest.

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition (LoP), said, "We have boycotted the Assembly session in the evening because of the ongoing agitation against the K-Rail project at Changanassery. Police brutally attacked the people, including women and children. Two days ago, we had raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly and the CM had assured that there won't be police highhandedness against the protestors."

With inputs from PTI