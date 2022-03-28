Congress MP Vivek Tankha Seeks BJP Support On Bill For Rehabilitation Of Kashmiri Pandits

In a key development on Monday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha urged BJP to support his private member's bill on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. He was responding to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra's comment assuring the Kashmiri Pandits living in the state of all possible assistance if they wished to go back to J&K. In a video message, Tankha revealed that the Kashmiri Pandit (Recourse, Restitutio,n Rehabilitation & Resettlement) Bill, 2022 would be tabled in Parliament on Friday, April 1.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Narottam Mishra said, "I will appeal to all Kashmiri brothers who are in Madhya Pradesh. They should intimate us if they want to go back. We will ensure their return and make arrangements for the same". He added, "I would appeal to Tankha Ji to make a list of Kashmiri Pandits and let us know those want to go back".

Giving his perspective on the challenges faced by Kashmiri Pandits, Vivek Tankha remarked, "I watched the comment of Narottam Mishra on Kashmiri Pandits now. I welcome that comment because he has offered to make arrangements for the return of Kashmir Pandits. But I want to tell my brother- the problem is not about going back. Kashmiri Pandits are capable of going back themselves. The problem is their security there."

"The problem is how can they get their property which went into distress sale back or its compensation. The problem is what will they do after going there. The problem is whether they will get representation in the Legislature. The issue is who will maintain their monuments- temples. I am bringing a bill taking into consideration all these issues which will be introduced in Parliament on April 1 as a private member's bill," the senior advocate added.

Congress stokes row

Earlier, Congress' Kerala Twitter handle stirred controversy as it took on Vivek Agnihotri's 'Kashmir Files' movie, sharing a long thread of 'facts' about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990. In a bid to downplay the exodus, Congress claimed that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between 1990 and 2007 while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. Facing severe backlash for its tweet, Congress later took down the first tweet. In a series of tweets, Congress claimed that then-Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan was an RSS man under whose rule Kashmiri Pandits were driven out of the Valley.