Congress MP Wants Law To Limit Food Wastage At Weddings; Suggests '100 Guests &11 Dishes'

In a bid to curb unnecessary food wastage at big fat Indian weddings, a Congress MP from Punjab on Wednesday proposed the Union government to make a new law limiting the number of wedding guests to 100 and the number of dishes served at a wedding to 11.

Citing a similar law adopted in neighbouring Pakistan, Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill from Khadoor Sahib during the ongoing second leg of the budget session urged the central government to take an initiative to prohibit the ‘show off culture’ at weddings by limiting the number of guests at weddings to 50 each from groom & bride’s side.

Proposing his argument, Gill suggested that such a law would not cost the government anything, yet limit the wastage of money and resources. He added that legislation limiting the unnecessary expenditure on weddings will bring good wishes to millions.

“This kind of law is needed to limit wastage of money and resources in weddings,” Gills stated while mentioning that such legislation has been passed in Pakistan years ago.

To further persuade legislators, Congress MP cited a wedding card menu where guests were served as many as 289 items and cost up to Rs 2,500/ plate.

Responding to his proposal, the Lok Sabha speaker claimed that a law is not required to implement this, rather, it could be implemented by people who wish to do so. Birla went on to urge MPs to take up the initiative and implement it on their own so that people can follow their lead.

Notably, in a landmark decision, Pakistan Supreme Court in 2015 banned over and unnecessary decorations at a wedding and had directed that only one dish shall be served at the wedding celebrations. Fireworks and ‘display of dowry’ is also banned in Islamabad. Violations are punishable by imprisonment for up to one month and a fine of up to 20 lakh Pakistani rupees.

Moreover, even Ace Tennis Player Sania Mirza who had married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Mallik had served just one dish at their wedding in a Pakistani hotel.

The measure brought up by the Congress legislator holds significance because, as per the Food Waste Index Report 2021, an estimated 931 million tonnes of food, or 17 per cent of total food available to consumers in 2019, went into the waste bins of households, retailers, restaurants in India.

Image: ANI/ AP