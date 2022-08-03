Congress MP Wears Garland Of Vegetables In Parl; Says 'Women Distraught Over Price Rise'

As a mark of protest against inflation, Congress MP Rajani Patil on Tuesday wore a garland of raw vegetables to the Parliament and said that 'women across the nation are distraught' due to increasing prices.

"Today, women across the nation are distraught. Housewives are distraught. We wore these vegetables today to express sympathy for them. Until the prices fall, we women won't have a sense of relief. But the Finance Minister is not ready to listen to us," the Congress MP said.

Another unique sign of protest against price rise was witnessed on Monday when Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar chewed into raw brinjal in Lok Sabha to protest against the rising prices of LPG (cooking gas) cylinders. Expressing the plight of common people, Ghosh took an unsavoury bite of the raw vegetable to prove her point.

"The government has to understand what the ordinary citizen is going through nowadays. Lakhs of LPG cylinders are lying empty now. Sometimes I wonder, is the Centre trying to get us in the habit of eating raw vegetables?" the TMC MP asked the Parliament.

"I am talking about eating raw vegetables because the price of LPG cylinders has risen four times in the last four months," she said, before taking three bites out of the brinjal in the middle of her address.

Kakoli Ghosh's remarks came during a debate on price rise initiated by Congress MP Manish Tewari. Dastidar argued that the cost of LPG had risen from Rs 600 to Rs 1,100 per cylinder, disturbing the budget of a household.

FM Sitharaman addresses price rise debate in Parliament

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed the issue of inflation in Parliament saying that India's economic condition is better placed than most countries due to various measures taken by the government and the RBI.

She also cited former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's commentary to bust the concerns over inflation. In his assessment, Rajan underscored that inflation is currently rising across the world, and RBI's hike in interest rates would help in reducing the rising prices. Labelling food and fuel as the major factors for the rising inflation, Rajan highlighted that food inflation is decreasing and will decrease in India as well.

Sitharaman stressed that the Centre has controlled its debt and that there is no question of the country slipping into a recession or stagflation.