The Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed a new low on Tuesday with the Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha resorting to sloganeering, climbing on the tables and throwing files at the chair amid the discussion on farm laws. In a shocking video accessed by Republic Media Network, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa was seen climbing atop the table in Rajya Sabha and throwing the rule book at the chair.

This came after AAP MP Sanjay Singh who first climbed on the table and shouted slogans prompting Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. Following Partap Singh Bajwa's disappointing act, other Congress MPs sat on the tables continuing the sloganeering and ruckus, thus leading to adjournment.

Justifying the deplorable act, Pratap Singh Bajwa has said, "I have no regret for whatever I have done. Whatever we were doing, it is for farmers only. We are doing it because of helplessness. I just want to tell farmers that you continue your fight on streets will continue this is parliament."

AAP's Sanjay Singh has justified the Parliament ruckus saying, "They (Government) just keep repeating discussion on farmers bills, without moving ahead an inch. There is no point in the discussion. The discussion should happen on how the three bills will be withdrawn, only then we will support it."

The Opposition doesn't allow discussion on farm laws

It is important to note here that the Opposition itself has been demanding a discussion on farm laws since the beginning of the Monsoon Session. The Opposition has been disrupting the Parliament over several issues such as the alleged Pegasus snoop gate and farm laws, however, while the farm laws were scheduled for discussion today, the Opposition MPs haven't allowed the discussion to happen.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday warned the Opposition on the continued sloganeering said that a wrong message will go to people if today's session gets disrupted by the chaos. On Monday, the Rajya Sabha Chairman had received seven notices demanding discussion on Pegasus, farmers' issue, and on floods. Soon after, the Chairman had approved the notice for discussion on farm laws.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he has never seen such an incident in 17 years of his attendance in Parliament. He said, "The discussion on farm laws was allowed by Chairman after accepting the demands of the Opposition. While the discussion had begun, the Opposition MP threw the rule book on the chair. I have been in Parliament for 17 years and 10 years in Opposition, but never did or witnessed such an act before. Let Congress clarify its stand. I feel a bill on OBC is being passed in Lok Sabha, they (Opposition) are unable to digest it. Opposition is slowly losing its ground hence resorting to such violent behaviour and behaving like rowdies."

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said the Union Government has categorically expressed its readiness to discuss all the issues concerning the citizens of the country while adding that the Opposition did not allow the discussion to happen.

"Today, the discussion on farmers' issues had merely begun, but Congress and AAP MPs resorted to unparliamentary behaviour," he said while speaking on the deplorable act of throwing rule book at the chair.

Monsoon Session washout

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union Ministers to the Parliament. In the following sessions, the Opposition continued its protest over several issues, including the three farm laws, and the Pegasus report. The Parliament has since been witnessing sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers and repeated adjournments. However, the Opposition has pinned the blame for the logjam on the stubborn attitude of the Government.