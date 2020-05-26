Cong MP Writes To PM Modi, Says 'Bengal Admin Has Failed To Cope With Amphan Aftermath'

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asking for more contingents of Army personnel to restore normalcy in Kolkata and the districts, while asking to take the state administration into confidence. The Cong heavyweight MP stated that the state administration has been miserably failed to cope with the disastrous situation, therefore he requests PM to send more contingents of Army personnel in order to restore normalcy in Bengal.

'There is no improvement'

“Sir, out of desperation I do like to draw your kind attention that there is no tangible improvement of post ‘Amphan’ devastation in West Bengal, which has already assumed a catastrophic dimension. Distribution of food and relief to those affected areas are awfully inadequate.” read the letter.

The letter ends by appealing for more Army contingents. “The state administration has been miserably failed, to cope with this disastrous situation, therefore may I request you to send more contingents of Army personnel in order to restore normalcy in Bengal in general and in Kolkata and surroundings in particular while taking the state into confidence.”

The request for Army to assist in clearing up trees blocking roads and restoring water and electric supply was sent to the Centre on Saturday by West Bengal Government. The Centre gave a go-ahead along with additional National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) teams sent in by Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA).

On Saturday, the Central Government sent five columns of Indian Army to help the state restore infrastructure in Kolkata. The letter from the Congressman comes soon after Mamata Banerjee also participated in the all-party opposition meet called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

