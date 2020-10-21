Congress Writes To President For Probe Into Withdrawal Of Martyred Balwinder Singh's Cover

Shocked over the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to the President demanding action against officials responsible for the withdrawal of the security cover for Balwinder Singh.

The horrifying incident of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh was caught on CCTV camera. The unidentified gunmen can be seen entering the compound and firing twice at Balwinder Singh before fleeing on a motorcycle with another accomplice.

Writing to the President, the Congress MP pointed out that Balwinder Singh's kin - who had survived over 15 terrorist attacks since 1990 - were the only civilian family in India to receive the Shaurya Chakra honour and that it was a shame to lose a national hero to a terror attack.

Further, Partap Singh Bajwa said that it was shocking that the security cover for Balwinder Singh's kin had been withdrawn despite having a high threat perception and slammed the state government for providing Z+ category security cover for the accused in the Bargari and Behbal Kalan cases.

The Congress MP asked the President to take strict action against the officials who had prepared the report which led to the withdrawal of security cover for Balwinder Singh and his family.

Congress MP slams Punjab govt for Balwinder Singh's death

Balwinder Singh's wife: 'State govt responsible for attack'

Speaking to ANI, his daughter - Pranpreet Kaur, said that the attack would not have happened, as killers would have feared retaliation. Recounting the horrifying incident, Balwinder Singh Sandhu's family narrated the sequence of events leading up to the murder of the Shaurya Chakra awardee, adding that it seemed like Balwinder Singh was allegedly watched and his movements were tracked by the assailants before firing at close range. Sandhu was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab on Friday, had faced threats from terrorists since the 1990s, revealed the kin of the braveheart who was a survivor of over 15 terrorist attacks.

The Shaurya Chakra awardee's kin also revealed that Balwinder Singh's family was subjected to a similar attack in 2018 after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his bedroom window but none were hurt as the room was empty. Balwinder Singh's kin informed Republic TV that the threat perception to the Shaurya Chakra awardee's family had always been high but the Punjab government along with the state police & the intelligence agencies did not take cognizance of the matter.

