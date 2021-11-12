Congress MP from West Bengal's Berhampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday, wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing his concern over the deteriorating condition of the Ranagram bridge over Dwarka River in Murshidabad's Kandi and slammed the administration for refusing permission to protest against the same.

In his letter, the Congress MP said that the local population has been raising concerns about the government's delay in the construction of the Ranagram bridge and added that work has been going on for the past two years.

Congress seeks permission to protest in Kandi

The Congress MP highlighted the suppression of Bengal people's democratic rights by the Kandi administration as the construction of the bridge is getting delayed and alleged that people were not being allowed to stage protests. He informed that the Ranagram bridge that is situated over the Dwarka river on Kandi-Berhampur under the Kandi sub-division has been declared dangerous and it may collapse. In view of this delay, the local Congress Committee requested the Sub-Divisional Officer of Kandi for permission to organise a march on foot with full adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"Only light vehicles are allowed to ply on the bridge. This is a very important bridge that connects many districts as well as the capital Kolkata. People are facing serious inconveniences in view of the closure of this bridge. The SDO granted permission for the protest for November 15, however, it later withdrew the permission citing High Court order," Chowdhury wrote in his letter, as cited by ANI.

'Administration clearly crushing democratic rights of citizens': Congress MP

"It is pertinent to note that the High Court order is related to festivals and the protest march does not fall under the order. The administration is clearly crushing the democratic rights of the citizens to protest by withdrawing the permission. The act is also impinging upon the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed to the citizens as per Constitution of India," Chowdhury wrote in his letter.

He further appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to direct the Kandi administration to allow the protest march so that people could exercise their democratic rights.

