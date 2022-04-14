Congress Mulls Change Of Guard In Haryana; Ex-CM Hooda Likely To Head State Unit: Sources

In a bid to bolster its electoral prospects for the 2024 Haryana polls, the Congress party is mulling a change of guard in the state unit, sources revealed. Since 2014, Congress has not been in power in Haryana, once considered a bastion of the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

As per sources, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is set to become the next Haryana Congress president in place of Kumari Selja, who reportedly agreed to resign from her post in a recent meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi. Having served as the Haryana Congress chief from 1996 to 2001, Hooda is also a two-term CM.

This move assumes significance in the wake of factionalism in the state unit which recently came to the fore with Hooda and Selja chairing parallel meetings on the issues of Chandigarh and the Satluj Yamuna Link canal.

Sources added that Kuldeep Bishnoi is likely to replace Hooda as the Leader of the Opposition and Selja might be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress high command has advised the leaders of the Haryana unit to face all challenges unitedly, sources indicated.

BJP re-elected in Haryana

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Its principal opponent Congress only secured 31 seats, while the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) gained 10 seats. This led to both the BJP and Congress attempting to convince the Independents and JJP for a post-poll alliance.

However, BJP sealed the alliance with JJP, handing the Deputy Chief Minister's post to the latter. Thus, Manohar Lal Khattar again took oath as the CM, whereas Dushyant Chautala became the Deputy CM.

AAP eyes inroads

On March 14, 15 former MLAs and social activists from different parties in Haryana joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the presence of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Rajya Sabha MPs Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta.

The new entrants included ex-BJP MLA Umesh Agarwal, ex-BJP Minister Balbir Singh Saini, former Congress Minister Bijendra Singh Billu, and ex-MLA Ravinder Machhrouli, former BSP leader Javed Ahmad and ex-Congress leader Jagat Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Jain contended that AAP will get a better mandate than even Delhi and Punjab in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.

