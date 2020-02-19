Congress State Chief Tug-of-war In MP, Karnataka & Maharashtra Latest Headache For Sonia?

Sources have revealed that deliberations are on within the Congress party regarding the appointment of new state unit presidents for Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Party sources have claimed that nothing has been finalized yet and that the names are likely to be out soon.

The appointment of the new state president for the state of Madhya Pradesh could prove to be a make or break situation for the Congress since the state has been witnessing a constant clash between the old and young brigade with CM Kamal Nath and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia at loggerheads. Since his appointment as the CM, Kamal Nath has also been holding the MPCC chief''s post as well. Scindia who had sent speculation coursing through the political landscape after his 'will hit the streets' jibe is seen as the key contender for the post as of now. He is also said to be backed by supporters like state minister Umang Singhar despite the political rift between him and Nath.

In Karnataka, the party is said to have zeroed in on senior state leaders like HK Patil and DK Shivakumar. At present Dinesh Gundu Rao is acting as the state Congress chief. Most leaders of the Karnataka Congress seem to be favoring Shivkumar, however, the situation could turn either way since former Chief Minister Siddaramiah is backing Patil.

In Maharashtra, Congress has been looking to replace Balasaheb Thorat after his induction into the state Cabinet as the Maharashtra Revenue Minister. Also, Eknath Gaikwad had been appointed as the interim president of the Mumbai Congress after Milind Deora resigned as the chief in July last year owing to the party's massive loss of all five Mumbai seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Although sources have revealed that there are no demands to replace Gaikwad, a section of local Congress leaders, who owed allegiance to the late Gurudas Kamat, popularly known as 'Kamat loyalists' have decided to stake claim to the post of the president of the party's Mumbai unit.

This comes at a time when the party is facing an existential crisis, after having been wiped out once again in the Delhi assembly polls.

