Even as poll strategist Prashant Kishor hailed BJP's prospects recently, Congress is mulling roping in him again to handle its 2022 Punjab Assembly election campaign. This revelation was made by Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi during a meeting held on Tuesday after Captain Amarinder Singh formally resigned from Congress. On this occasion, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Ministers and other MLAs lauded Channi's "pathbreaking decisions" aimed at the welfare of every section of the society.

In a video of the meeting, Channi is heard saying that AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary had advised him to give the responsibility of shaping the poll strategy to Kishor. With his innovative campaigns such as 'Coffee with Captain', the IPAC founder was credited for Congress winning 77 out of 117 seats in the 2017 Punjab Assembly election. This move assumes significance amid the possibility of Singh's 'Punjab Lok Congress' denting the chances of the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

Prashant Kishor pulls out of Punjab assignment

On March 1, the then Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announced that Prashant Kishor has joined as his principal advisor. It was stated that his term of appointment would be co-terminus with Singh's tenure and he would be paid an honorarium of Rs.1. The poll strategist was also provided one private secretary, one personal assistant, one data entry operator, one clerk, two peons, a free fully furnished government residence and a camp office as admissible to a Cabinet Minister. Moreover, he was entitled to conveyance allowance, Executive Class travel in Train/Air and hospitality expenditure of Rs. 5,000 per month.

Akin to a Cabinet Minister, he was not only entitled to medical facilities but also the reimbursement of medical expenses. However, he resigned from this post on August 5 itself citing that he wanted to take a "temporary break" from an active role in public life. This came in the wake of his decision to quit the political strategy space after the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Dampener for Congress

Speaking at an event in the Museum of Goa in the previous week, Prashant Kishor disagreed with the opposition's claim that the PM Modi-led government will be voted out of power in 2024 merely due to anti-incumbency. To buttress his point, he highlighted the difference in people's approach towards the rise in fuel prices as compared to the UPA government era. According to him, it was difficult to envisage the saffron party fading away easily as it had crossed the 30% vote share at the national level. He also asserted that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was mistaken in believing that people will vote against BJP in due course of time.