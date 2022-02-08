Congress Mum On Pact With Chinese Communist Party; 'Is It The Right Time To Discuss?'

At Republic's Debate at 9 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, Congress replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Parliament. Talking about PM Modi's address on the Motion of Thanks, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said during his long-spanned time in the Upper as well as Lower House of the Parliament, he had never heard something of that sort.

"Is it the right time to discuss what happened in 1957? Is it the right time to discuss Indira Gandhi? This is the time to discuss what BJP has done in the last 8 years, it is the time to discuss whether they have done anything positive or not. What happened during COVID. What happened to Kala Dhan. We should talk about youngsters, their education, their jobs," Alvi said.

The Congress leader added, "And now, they are talking about Indira Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru. Jawahar Lal Nehru was a great freedom fighter I say."

Congress mum on China

When asked about the pact signed between the erstwhile Congress-led Central government and the Chinese Communist Party back in 2008, Rashid Alvi responded by saying, "If there are certain secret documents against the country, why is the Government of India not arresting the people. They should be put behind bars."

The pact in question involved exchanging high-level information and cooperation between the two countries. It also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”

#NationAboveAll | If there are secret documents against the country let the government arrest those people: Raashid Alvi, Senior Leader & Former MP, Congress, on the pact signed between Congress party and Communist Party of China in 2008 https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/OkdtLkqyP9 — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2022

Arnab, during The Debate also highlighted how in April 2013, there were reports that the Chinese went into Daulat Beg Oldi. "Manmohan Singh was in power you were in power, what was your duty? You started pleading to Chinese...' said Republic's Editor-in-Chief, to which Rashid Alvi kept silent.