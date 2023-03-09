Congress Must Introspect: K Kavitha On Grand Old Party's Role In Oppn Alliance For 2024

K Kavitha, leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said Congress must introspect on its role within the framework of a potential Opposition alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kavitha, in an exclusive interview with Republic on Thursday, said Congress should articulate what they want and they should have a strategy like the BRS.

On the question of whether the BRS will ally with the Congress, she said conversations between both parties may occur and that the goal of the BRS is to dislodge the current BJP government from the Centre and for that whosoever would support the BRS, the party will work with them.

On transformation from TRS to BRS

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS was only recently called Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). KCR changed the party name to give it a more national character. Asked how she sees the transition, K Kavitha said, "When TRS became BRS, our only agenda was to give people's agenda to the nation. When we took up the fight of Telangana, we stuck to the fight and it took us 15 years to achieve the state, and we never went back again. There has been tremendous development in the state of Telangana."

"The state is currently at number one or two at every indicator on the national level. When we started we only had a budget of Rs 60,000 crore, but today it is Rs 2,90,000 crore. Also, the fiscal deficit is in control, debt is in control and we are generating employment."

Kavitha calls for Women's Reservation Bill

K Kavitha also called for the Women's Reservation Bill to be tabled in Parliament. The BRS MLC is set to launch a sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar calling for the Women's Reservation Bill. In her exclusive interview with Republic, Kavitha said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the mandate and if Prime Minister Modi wants he can pass the women's reservation bill in two days.

"Since the time I have been in the Parliament, constantly we are raising women's issues. It is Modi who did not even care to draft the bill. BJP is just enjoying the mandate. We request PM Modi to bring the bill," she said, adding if Modi ji wants, the bill can be passed in two days.