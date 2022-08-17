Congress' Nana Patole On Sena MLA Slapping Catering Manager: 'Superpower Of Centre'

A day after Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar from the Eknath Shinde-led camp was caught on tape abusing and slapping the manager of a catering service, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the effect of the saffron party has come on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs. He also stated that the people of Maharashtra will not forgive the Shinde camp for such behaviour and the state government will soon see their place.

Calling BJP a 'mahashakti' (superpower), the Congress chief also said that everyone knows how the superpower behaves. He further alleged that the superpower is with MLA Santosh Bangar. Patole's statement came in view of Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Banger's viral video in which he was seen abusing and assaulting the manager of a catering service for serving poor quality food.

"The superpower of Centre is with him. Everyone knows how ‘Mahashakti’ behaves, its effect has come on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs. People will not forgive their behaviour and the state government will get to see their place," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Sena MLA slaps, abuses catering manager

A Shiv Sena MLA from the Eknath Shinde camp was caught on camera abusing and slapping the manager of a catering service. In the video clip that went viral, MLA Santosh Bangar was seen abusing and assaulting the manager for the poor quality of food being served to labourers in Maharashtra's Hingoli district as part of a mid-day meal programme.

Santosh Banger is a Shiv Sena MLA from Maharashtra's Hingoli. Reportedly, he joined the Shinde camp hours before the floor test of the Maharashtra Assembly in July, after which the MLA was removed from the post of Hingoli district president by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leadership.