Congress Nanded Netas Tread On Tricolour Rangoli, BJP Cites Insult To National Flag

A day after the nation celebrated 71st Republic Day, BJP Maharashtra has slammed the Congress party for insulting the national flag. Taking to Twitter, BJP has claimed that Congress workers fought at a flag hoisting function in Madhya Pradesh and in Maharashtra's Nanded, they trampled on a tricolor rangoli allegedly for a photo-op. BJP has also tweeted a video of the same.

Two incidents of @INCIndia one in Madhya Pradesh where leaders fight over flag hoisting and Nanded (Maharashtra) where they insulted tricolour flag as seen in video is condemnable.Clearly shows Congress doesn’t have any importance and value for #RepublicDay #CongInsultsTricolour pic.twitter.com/n0LhGNpHVP — भाजपा महाराष्ट्र (@BJP4Maharashtra) January 26, 2020

CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya headline BMC groundbreaking ceremony; Congress-NCP absent

Congress workers clash in MP

A violent clash among Congress workers marked the Republic Day program at the state party office in Indore on Sunday. Minutes before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is also the PCC chief, arrived at the party's Gandhi Bhawan office for flag hoisting, two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunji were seen slapping each other.

The police deployed for the Chief Minister's security had to separate them. One group had to be driven away from the venue. Ironically, the chief minister in his speech said bonding the hearts of people was the striking feature common to India's and Congress' culture.

Thackeray Vs Thackeray: Uddhav Responds To Raj's Jibe, Says 'We Will Always Be Bhagwa'

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during #RepublicDay celebrations at the party office in Indore. They were later calmed down with the help of police intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q9NcEJ3Sw5 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Setback for Uddhav? 9,000 villages slam pitch to scrap Fadnavis-era direct election model