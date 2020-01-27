The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Congress Nanded Netas Tread On Tricolour Rangoli, BJP Cites Insult To National Flag

Politics

A day after the nation celebrated 71st Republic Day, BJP Maharashtra has slammed the Congress party for insulting the national flag.

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
NCP

A day after the nation celebrated 71st Republic Day, BJP Maharashtra has slammed the Congress party for insulting the national flag. Taking to Twitter, BJP has claimed that Congress workers fought at a flag hoisting function in Madhya Pradesh and in Maharashtra's Nanded, they trampled on a tricolor rangoli allegedly for a photo-op. BJP has also tweeted a video of the same.  

CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya headline BMC groundbreaking ceremony; Congress-NCP absent

Congress workers clash in MP 

A violent clash among Congress workers marked the Republic Day program at the state party office in Indore on Sunday. Minutes before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is also the PCC chief, arrived at the party's Gandhi Bhawan office for flag hoisting, two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunji were seen slapping each other.

The police deployed for the Chief Minister's security had to separate them. One group had to be driven away from the venue. Ironically, the chief minister in his speech said bonding the hearts of people was the striking feature common to India's and Congress' culture.

 Thackeray Vs Thackeray: Uddhav Responds To Raj's Jibe, Says 'We Will Always Be Bhagwa'

Setback for Uddhav? 9,000 villages slam pitch to scrap Fadnavis-era direct election model

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA