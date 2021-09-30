Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Natwar Singh on Thursday spoke to Republic TV amid the ongoing crisis in the Punjab Congress and elsewhere in the country. When asked about who is responsible for the current situation in Punjab Congress, Natwar Singh openly criticised and held the grand old party's high command responsible. He instead said that the high command has become the low command. He also hit out at the Gandhis for not holding a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

"The leaders in high command are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi. Only they decide what happens in the party. Yesterday, Ghulam Nabi Azad in his letter requested them to hold a meeting of the CWC. Then why isn't the Congress president holding a meeting?" said Natwar Singh.

Natwar Singh on Congress leadership

However, Singh affirmed that he is not confident that the CWC meeting will take place. Even so, he ruled out any change in the party's leadership and asserted that the Congress high command will also be headed by the Gandhi family. When asked about the decisions taken by the party high command in Punjab Congress, Natwar Singh backed former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and indicated that he was right about Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"Amarinder Singh was right about Sidhu. He had told that Sidhu is not stable and it has been proved," the veteran Congress leader added

Attacking the Congress leadership, the former Union Minister said that it has been a tradition of Congress that Gandhi family will lead the party. He added that Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party for 21 years. In addition, he affirmed that no one else will lead the party except for Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't have an official position, but he is still making the decisions. He went to Kerala to fix the party there. Priyanka Gandhi went to Uttar Pradesh to handle things there. Only they are working, who else is working?" questioned Natwar Singh

Speaking about the absence of democracy in the Congress, Natwar Singh asserted that it is not possible till Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are at the helm of the party. "The democracy that existed during the Jawaharlal Nehru's and Indira Gandhi's time is no more. It won't come back till these three are at the party's helm," Singh said

"Look at the condition of the Congress party. It suffered heavily in the state elections. I want Congress to exist because our country needs a strong opposition that will be formed by the Congress party. But it is not happening, not inside the parliament, nor in the country," said Natwar Singh

Natwar Singh's message to the Gandhi family

Concluding his interaction with Republic TV, Natwar Singh said that he only has two words as a message to the party high command led by the Gandhi family:

"Good Luck," he said.

Punjab Congress Crisis

In a massive blow to the Indian National Congress, veteran party leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is set to quit the party. Singh's decision comes after the crisis in Punjab Congress reignited after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the PPCC chief on Tuesday. Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh had stepped down as the Chief Minister of Punjab after he was blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge. In addition, Sidhu was appointed as the party chief in Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu were engaged in a prolonged tussle that kicked off the crisis in Punjab Congress.