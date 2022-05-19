Amid a steep hike in prices of essential commodities, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu rode an elephant on Thursday in a symbolic protest against the price hike.

He was observed seated on an elephant with a white placard that read "elephant rise in prices”.

Punjab | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu rides an elephant in order to protest over inflation in Patiala pic.twitter.com/NaDho0E7VC — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

The cricketer-turned-politician, while speaking to reporters, said that prices are rising at an elephant-like rate. "Mustard oil prices have gone from Rs 75 to 190, pulses from Rs 80 to 130. People can buy chicken at this rate. Chicken and daal have become the same now. This affects the poor, middle class, farmers, and 95 percent of Punjab and all of India," Sidhu added.

With other Congress workers carrying posters denouncing the price hike, Navjot Singh Sidhu rode the elephant through busy areas in Punjab's Patiala district on Thursday.

The Centre has been chastised by opposition parties and even the general public for a substantial increase in the price of necessary commodities, particularly fuel, cooking gas, and cooking oil. Navjot Singh Sidhu has been protesting about rising prices and inflation in Punjab.

"The analysis indicates that the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Tolerating atrocities is a larger threat than committing atrocities. Inflation affects the poor, not the wealthy," the Punjab Congress leader remarked during a protest in Amritsar last month.

LPG rates increased

Amid rising inflation, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates for domestic cooking increased by Rs 3.50 per cylinder on Thursday. This is the second price hike in May, bringing LPG prices to eclipse the Rs 1000 mark.

According to a price notification from state fuel retailers, non-subsidised cooking gas currently costs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital. On May 7, the price of LPG cylinders was increased to Rs 999.50 in Delhi. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50.

In most places, the government does not subsidize liquefied petroleum gas, and consumers, including impoverished women who received free connections through the much-discussed Ujjwala scheme, pay the same amount for refills as non-subsidised or market-priced LPG.