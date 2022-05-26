Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu To Do Clerical Work During Year-long Stint In Patiala Jail

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will do clerical work during his year-long stint in the Patiala Central Jail. The former Punjab Congress president surrendered in the Patiala district court on May 20 after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in connection with a 34-year-old road rage case. While the scope of his work will include reading judgments, sources revealed that no official record of the jail will be shared with him.

Moreover, sources indicated that the former cricketer will perform his job while staying at Barrack no.10 itself owing to security reasons. Incidentally, his political rival and SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia is also lodged in Barrack no.11 of the same jail in a drug-related case. Both these political heavyweights faced a shock defeat at the hands of AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East during the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls.

The 1988 road rage case

The incident took place on December 27, 1988, when Navjot Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into an argument with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh over a parking space in Patiala. They were accused of hitting the senior citizen, after which he passed away. While Sidhu and his friend were acquitted by a local court in September 1999, they were held guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder 7 years later by the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Both of them were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years. However, an apex court bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul acquitted Sandhu and convicted the Punjab Congress president under IPC Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) on May 15, 2018. Sparing Navjot Sidhu a jail term, the SC bench imposed a fine of Rs.1000 on him. The SC's latest verdict came on a review plea filed by the family members of late Gurnam Singh seeking the enhancement of the sentence.