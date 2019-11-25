'Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance Intact', Confirms Congress Leader KC Venugopal

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Monday stated that the "Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance is completely intact in Maharashtra." He further stated that "All the constitutional values have been bypassed in the state." Speaking about the Supreme Court's verdict on the petition filed by the alliance, the Congress leader said, "I think that definitely relief will come from the Supreme Court because everybody knows that there are no numbers with BJP."

Supreme Court reserves order

The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Governor's actions on the Maharashtra government formation. As the hearing was scheduled on Monday, the Supreme Court reserved its order for Tuesday, November 26 at 10.30 am.

Read: WATCH: Shoulder-to-shoulder, Ahmed Patel leads Congress' show of unity in Maharashtra

Fadnavis sworn-in as Maha-CM

In a surprising turn of events, BJP-NCP formed a government in Maharashtra, dumping the Chief Minister aspirations of Shiv Sena. After a prolonged political deadlock, the President's rule was reportedly revoked at 5:47 am on Saturday morning. Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra in Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Terming the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP as a 'Khichdi government', Fadnavis stated that the BJP-NCP will be able to give a stable government.

Read: CURIOUS: NCP may shift MLAs to another hotel after spotting plain-clothed policeman

The political war in Maharashtra

As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

Read: Maharashtra: Meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on Monday

Read: Rohit Pawar invokes 'love', requests Ajit Pawar to reconcile with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

(WITH ANI INPUTS)