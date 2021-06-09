'Congress Needs Right Advisors': Rebel MLA Calls For Introspection On Jitin Prasada's Exit

Shortly after senior Congress leader, Jitin Prasada official joined the Opposition BJP, rebel MLA Aditi Singh said the Congress High Command should finally introspect why top leaders are leaving the party after years of service. Speaking to Republic TV, Aditi Singh named various senior leaders who switched camps after expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership.

“They have lost so many tall leaders over the years. Especially in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Rita Bahuguna first left Congress and joined the saffron fold, Anita Tandon recently joined the Samajwadi Party, now Jitin Prasada has also left us. Apart from them, many councillors have left the party too. It is certainly a very worrying trend and it calls for some deep introspection from the high command,” Singh said.

The rebel MLA admitted that she has never shied away from talking about the dissatisfaction faced by many senior leaders who end up quitting the party. She blamed the advisors of the Congress leadership for the ‘poor decisions’ that leads to dissent among the party cadre.

“The high command needs to look into appointing the right advisors who could convey the grievances within the party. They do not have the right advisors due to which they make decisions that leave the Congress cadre dissatisfied, resulting in many leaders ultimately quitting the party,” she said.

Jitin Prasada joins BJP

On Wednesday, senior party leader Jatin Prasada joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Jatin Prasada’s induction into BJP is a huge embarrassment to Congress as he was the AICC in charge of the West Bengal Assembly polls, which saw the party’s total wipe-out in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Lallu dubbed Prasada a "betrayer" and lamented that he jumped ship despite the party providing him multiple opportunities including his recent key West Bengal role.

On the other hand, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed former Congress leader Jitin Prasada into the party folds, hoping that the latter could help contribute to the nation and party's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking to the media, Scindia said that he welcomes Jitin Prasada will 'all his heart' calling him his 'younger brother.'