'Congress Needs To Apply KHAM Theory In Gujarat Again,' Advises Shankersinh Vaghela

Shankersinh Vaghela, who has had a history of speaking up against the BJP leaders in Gujarat, specifically against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and has never hesitated from calling out the Congress (while he was a leader of the party), now claims that with elections for the state due in 2022, Congress party needs to get their act together.

‘Crisis of leadership in Gujarat’

Over the past few months, there has been a lot of chatter about the change in leadership of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC)-that Amit Chavda who is the current GPCC President, and Paresh Dhanani the current leader of the opposition have tendered their resignations but the Delhi leadership is mulling over the names of the new leaders to replace them since it will be the election year. “There needs to be a leader face that can be relied upon by the people. The party does not function in a vacuum, it functions with the public at large. The BJP also does not have a leader in the state. The leaders of the party, both are busy snooping in Delhi. There is no one in Gujarat. Congress while deciding upon the leaders needs to keep in mind that there are also elections coming up. I feel, UP and Gujarat elections will take place simultaneously since BJP is losing in UP, Goa, etc everywhere. There is a huge wave of anti-incumbency,” Vaghela said.

Need to apply 'KHAM'

During the 2015 Patidar agitation that had gripped the state of Gujarat, there were several leaders of the community that claimed that they were also historically not happy with the Congress party because of the legacy and theory of KHAM that was floated by Madhavsinh Solanki since it overlooked the Patidar community. KHAM which stands for Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, and Muslims was a huge point in the 2017 elections as well since it was the first election after the massive Patidar agitation.

“Congress needs to focus on the KHAM theory. They need to take with them all the ‘have-nots’, the backward communities with them because who will speak for them? They have no one who will listen to their problems. I said the same to Bharatsinh Solanki when we met,” Vaghela said, addressing the secret meetings between Solanki and Vaghela over the course of the last few weeks. Being asked about the concern about these statements not going down well with the Patidar community, he said, “The Patidar community has been with the congress with ‘tan, man and dhan’ (with body, mind and money). They know Congress is the only party that will work for them. We saw that in the last 2017 elections,” he said.

Shankersinh Vaghela on joining Congress

While during the course of the interview, not once did Vaghela in his usual aggressive, condemning style speak about the Congress, he did acknowledge that he has been vocally against the party earlier. “It is a truly democratic party and people can speak their minds. It is not as restricting as the BJP. The ideology of the party is such that leaders are allowed to speak. This is a party of Gandhi and Nehru, not like BJP who control each and everything that a leader is allowed to say!” Vaghela defended. “The leadership might have failed earlier, even I might have done some things wrongly, but the time is right now for the Congress to get their act together so that something can be done to defeat the BJP and also a strong opposition can be built up for 2024 elections. I don’t want a ticket or any leadership position if I go into Congress. I just want a strong opposition that can fight BJP,” Vaghela added.

On the ‘Third Front’: ‘I don’t take AAP seriously’

While Bapu himself has been someone who talks about the need for a third front in Gujarat, he now says there is no place for it in the state. “There is no such thing as a third front. It is a natural birth of a political party if the ruling party is not doing anything, there is massive anti-incumbency and the opposition is weak,” he said. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) had announced that they will be contesting on all 182 seats of the state assembly for which Arvind Kejriwal himself had come to the state. On being asked this, Vaghela laughingly says, “I don’t take AAP seriously, neither should you. They are the B team of BJP. And bureaucrats don’t make good politicians. Manmohan Singh could not and neither has Arvind Kejriwal been able to. They (AAP in Gujarat) are hopeless.”